Blessed to have Deepika in my life: Ranveer Singh

19 Mar 2018 06:25 PM

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh says he shares a relationship of mutual admiration with Deepika Padukone, who he says he is "blessed" to have in his life.

Ranveer was at the News18 Rising India Summit when he was asked about his relationship status with Deepika and about his marriage plans.

Dodging the question, Ranveer, who has never confirmed or denied a relationship with Deepika even as rumours have been around for some years, said, "It is a relationship of mutual admiration... I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn't."

"She says, 'You're just a ham'," he quipped, adding that she is "awesome" and that "there's a lot to learn from her as an artiste".

What do you think of Ranveer Singh?

He acknowledged that his Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Padmaavat co-star has helped him become a "well-rounded human being" and that he is "blessed to have her in his life".

Ranveer was also asked if his quirky and flamboyant persona is his real self.

He said it was in 2013 that something in him changed and he felt he didn't need to try and fit in.

"I felt I should say what I feel like, dress the way I feel like. It's less taxing," he said, recounting how earlier he "was trying to be somebody he was not".

Ranveer said his school friends don't find his flamboyance over-the-top or made up because they have seen him so since the beginning.

"If you see the remarks in my report cards, they add up to things that he loves to entertain, he's gregarious, vivacious and I was always pushing the style envelope even in the fourth standard,” he said.

"When the cable TV came in, I caught on the hip-hop style with MTV and copied Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg with the baggy jeans. I was ahead of the curve, and I have always been this way," he signed off.

