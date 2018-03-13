Home > Movie News > Movie News
Bobby Deol to reunite with Akshay Kumar in 'Housefull 4'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2018 06:20 PM

Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol is elated to come on board for the fourth installment of the Houseful franchise due to his Ajnabee co-star Akshay Kumar's presence.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Houseful 4 will also mark the return of Sajid Khan as the director of the franchise.

Bobby said, "I am really looking forward to collaborate with both the Sajids. I've always wanted to work with Sajid Nadiadwala and finally it's happening.”

"Akshay and I share a great rapport and it will be fun working with him again. Housefull 4 is a big franchise and I can't wait for the film to start," added the actor, who is busy shooting for Race 3 in Abu Dhabi.

Bobby has worked with Akshay in four films including AjnabeeDosti: Friends ForeverAb Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo and Thank You.

Housefull 4 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, and is set for a Diwali 2019 release.

What do you think about Bobby Deol and Akshay Kumar?

On the other hand, actress Sonakshi Sinha's spokesperson has refuted all reports claiming that the actress was in talks for the project.

The statement, issued on Tuesday, read: "Sonakshi Sinha surely has many films in the pipeline and every now and then we keep hearing speculations about her signing some film. And one such recent rumour is that the actress is doing Housefull 4. However, none of this is true.”

Sonakshi will be shooting for Dabangg 3 around the same time as Housefull 4 goes on the floors.

(Source: IANS)

