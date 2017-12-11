Hot Downloads

Bound in love for now and ever: Virat - Anushka get HITCHED

11 Dec 2017 09:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam

It’s official. Putting an end to what seemed to be a never ending concatenation of speculations, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma finally got into wedlock on 11 December in Tuscany, Italy.

The wedding was solemnised in a 800-year-old plush resort, Borgo Finocchieto. Set midst rolling vineyards, the property is located in a 13th century hamlet in Buonconvento, adjacent to the castle of Bibbiano, 35 km south of Siena. It can't get dreamier than this.

Anushka Sharma wore a Sabyasachi ensemble on the wedding day – in fact, according to reports, the wedding took place over the weekend itself. Celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia was in charge of the sumptuous feast.

The security was very tight and the media was not allowed anywhere near the villa. But we do know that that it was a religious ceremony – Anushka’s spiritual guru accompanied her there – The whole affair was meticulously planned.

But it surely was not a hush hush affair. The country knows how enthusiastic dancers both Virat and Anushka are. According to sources, bhangra dancers had been spotted entering the villa and soon after, the sound of bhangra beats floated across to the village.

According to a media outlet, the Bandra Family court will witness the couple solemnising their marriage on 4 January. There will be a reception in Mumbai once the star couple is back in the country.

TellyChakkar wishes the couple a blissful married life ahead.

Tags > Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Virat - Anushka, Virat Anushka marriage,

