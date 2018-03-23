Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Businessman arrested after Zeenat Aman files rape complaint

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Mar 2018 06:29 PM

Yesteryear Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has filed a complaint accusing a Mumbai businessman of rape, a police officer said.

"The complaint was lodged by the victim on 22 March and the accused has been arrested. He will be presented before a court later this evening," Mumbai Police spokesperson Deepak Deoraj told IANS. The businessman named in the complaint is Sarfaraz Mohammed, 38, with an alias of Aman Khanna.

The complaint was registered by the 69-year-old actress at the Juhu Police Station against the businessman who had been charged for stalking and harassment in the past.

The information has been handed over to the Crime Branch which is now investigating the case.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Businessman, arrested, Zeenat Aman, files, rape, complaint, Sarfaraz Mohammed,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Mar 2018 06:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
31 Questions with Radhika Madan
31 Questions with Radhika Madan | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Karanvir Bohra

Papa Ki Pariyaan

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Naura
Naura
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days