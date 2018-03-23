Businessman arrested after Zeenat Aman files rape complaint

Yesteryear Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has filed a complaint accusing a Mumbai businessman of rape, a police officer said.



"The complaint was lodged by the victim on 22 March and the accused has been arrested. He will be presented before a court later this evening," Mumbai Police spokesperson Deepak Deoraj told IANS. The businessman named in the complaint is Sarfaraz Mohammed, 38, with an alias of Aman Khanna.



The complaint was registered by the 69-year-old actress at the Juhu Police Station against the businessman who had been charged for stalking and harassment in the past.



The information has been handed over to the Crime Branch which is now investigating the case.

(Source: IANS)