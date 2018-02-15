Celebrating 10 glorious years of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar

Mumbai: Love stories are a staple in Bollywood. But, it’s not always that it churns out historical romances that captivate you with its sheer grandeur and passion even years after its release.

Director Ashutosh Gowariker gave us one such spectacle a decade ago and his imperial romantic tale - Jodhaa Akbar, even today remains to be one of the most beautiful love stories Indian audience has witnessed on the big screen.

It's been ten years since this sixteenth-century love story between the great Mughal emperor Akbar and his beautiful Rajput wife Jodhaa first hit screens and won over audience across the globe with its compelling storytelling and its splendor. The film has even won several national and international awards.

The great chemistry between its lead protagonists, the Greek god of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan and the resplendent Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, their solid performances, the melodious music and the realisation of 16th century India on a grand scale by writer-director Ashutosh Gowariker, makes Jodhaa Akbar one of the best romantic films seen on the Indian celluloid.

Every frame of the film is a treat to the eyes and it till date has the power to mesmerize and entertain the viewers. As a treat to the Jodhaa Akbar fans, on the film’s 10th anniversary the makers have even released a never-seen-before poster of the film.

Speaking about the film's universal appeal, director Ashutosh Gowariker said, “It is truly an exhilarating feeling that Jodhaa Akbar is still appealing to audiences, most times to newer audiences. Not only in India but internationally too. And I would take this opportunity to thank the audiences for giving the film so much love. And the credit for this is not just mine. It belongs to the entire cast and crew. All talented people, who aligned together to create this romantic epic.”

Well, without a doubt, Jodhaa Akbar is a timeless classic that is sure to always fascinate us.