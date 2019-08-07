Check out how Hrithik Roshan shares insights from Super 30

MUMBAI: Super 30, which features Hrithik Roshan in the central role, is doing well at the box office. In fact, the film is on its way on minting more than 140 crores.



The film features Hrithik essaying the character of Anand Kumar, and the actor aced as a Bihari mathematician. He along with Nandish Sandhu showcased the pure relationship of brotherhood they shared on screen. Giving us the glimpses from the film Hrithik shared one such video. In the video, Hrithik is trying to hold a laugh as he poses for the picture and along with him is Nandish Sandhu, supporting his brother in all his deeds and having his back. The actor took to his social media and shared, "Pehli baar photo khichwane jao, toh kripya apne bhai ko sath na leke jaiyega!"



