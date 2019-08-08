News

Check out the Bollywood celebrities who have opted for surrogacy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 08:52 PM

MUMBAI: Many Bollywood celebrities have opted for surrogacy. Take a look at the celebs who have embraced parenthood via surrogacy. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan



Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan welcomed their newborn baby AbRam Khan via surrogacy on 27 May 2013. The couple are already parents to two children - Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who are in their late teens.

Karan Johar 



Karan Johar became a proud father to twins - Yash and Roohi Johar after the director-producer opted for surrogacy. The twins were born on 7 February 2017. 

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao 



Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan on 5 December, 2011, via surrogacy. 

Tusshar Kapoor 



Tushar Kapoor became a single parent to his baby boy Laksshya, via surrogacy. Laksshya was born on 1 June 2016. 

Ekta Kapoor



Ekta Kapoor became a single mother to her son Ravie Kapoor on 27 January 2019, via surrogacy. The actress named her son Ravie after her father Jeetendra's original name.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber 



Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were blessed with twins after the couple opted for surrogacy, in 2018. The proud parents named their baby boys Asher and Noah Weber. 

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan 



Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan decided to have their second baby, ten years after the birth of their first son, Nirvaan, who was born in 2000. The couple opted for surrogacy. Their second son, Yohan, was born in June 2011. 

Shreyas Talpade and Deepti 



Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti embraced parenthood via surrogacy in May 2018. The couple named their beautiful daughter Aadya. 

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek 



Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah became proud parents to twin baby boys through surrogacy in June 2017. The couple named their twins Rayaan K Sharma and Krishaang K Sharma. 

Lisa Ray



Lisa Ray and her husband Jason Dehni welcomed their twin daughters - Sufi and Soleil via surrogacy in June 2018. 
