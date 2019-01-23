Chris Brown freed after rape allegations in France, When Katie Price abused Kieran Hayler, Anne Hathaway quits drinking, and other Hollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from Hollywood industry to keep you amused. Read on.

Comedian Kevin Barnett dead at 32

Kevin Barnett, the comedian behind Fox comedy series Rel, has died while on vacation in Mexico of unknown causes. He was 32.

"It's with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett," weekly digital audio series the Last Podcast tweeted.

Barnett's New York City-based comedy career was just taking off at the time of his death, having just executive produced and co-created Fox TV series Rel alongside comedians Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz.

In his last Instagram post two days ago, Barnett was looking ahead to the future: "In Mexico. Bought myself a sweater… Swag heavy. Mixtape comin," he wrote.

Now, the comments are overflowing with messages ending in "RIP."

The up-and-coming comedian served as writer on the House-sitting episode of Broad City. He also appeared on HBO's Funny as Hell and in Chris Rock's Top Five.

He and Rabinowitz had previously been head writers and appeared in TruTV's Friends of the People, and as writer-producers on The Carmichael Show.

He also co-hosted podcast Round Table of Gentlemen with Ben Kissel for Last Podcast Network, which tweeted about his demise.

"The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you'll see them again. We love you KB," the Last Podcast said.

When Katie Price abused Kieran Hayler

Television personality Katie Price's former husband Kieran Hayler has slammed her for badmouthing him in front of their children.

Hayler, who shares two children -- Bunny, four, and Jett, five, with Price, claimed she called him a "d***head" in front of the children, reports leading publication.

"Not one part of me wants to fight. I don't want the kids to come home telling me 'Mummy hates you'. Price says a lot of things in front of the kids that they repeat and a lot of it is not very nice, let's put it that way. Jett came home once and said 'Mummy thinks you're a d***head'. I think everything she does now is to hurt me," Hayler said.

Hayler said he has sought legal advice about his parental rights and is "at ease" now that he knows what contact he can have with his own kids.

Jon S. Baird wanted 'Stan & Ollie' script to be perfect

Filmmaker Jon S. Baird says he wanted to make sure that the script of his latest film Stan & Ollie was "perfect" before he shot the movie.

In an interview to deadline.com, Baird spoke about his experience working on the film, which has been nominated for BAFTA awards.

He said, "I had the first meeting at the start of 2014. I was working with Danny Boyle on Babylon and Stan & Ollie's screenwriter Jeff Pope approached me. It started out as a TV project, but it sort of outgrew that.

"The reason it took so long was that we wanted to get the script absolutely perfect. The final script was a million miles from where the original script started."

He added, "The person who really kick-started the script into what it became was John C. Reilly. Not by writing on it, or anything, but by coming to the table and saying, 'You know what? This needs to be more about these two guys.' John was a force in crystallising that."

Stan & Ollie is a comedy drama about later years of legendary Hollywood double act Laurel and Hardy. It features Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel and John C Reilly as Oliver Hardy.

Chris Brown freed after rape allegations in France

American singer-songwriter Chris Brown was released on his own recognizance on Tuesday, a day after being arrested by French police following rape accusations, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office told Efe that Brown's personal bodyguard and a friend, whom the accuser also claimed had abused her, has also been released.

The Parisian prosecutor's office will continue to pursue the investigation.

Gossip magazine Closer reported the arrests and the assault accusations in an exclusive that was later independently confirmed by several news agencies, reports Efe.

The 24-year-old woman said the alleged crimes took place on 16 January in a room at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris.

She said she met the singer at a nearby nightclub.

She added that there were other young women in the hotel suite, but that she was led to a room where the alleged rape took place.

In 2009, Brown took a deal with the Los Angeles prosecutor in which he pleaded guilty to a felony for assaulting his then-partner, R&B star Rihanna. He was sentenced to six months of community service, five years of probation and mandatory domestic violence counseling.

He was also involved in an array of violent incidents including a fight at a nightclub, a hit-and-run, an altercation over a parking spot and a misdemeanour assault of two men who had asked for a picture with him, although charges were later dropped in all instances except the last one, which -- since it was a violation of his probation -- led to Brown spending a short amount of time in jail.

In August 2016, a woman told police that Brown had threatened her with a gun at his California mansion, after which the rapper entered a standoff with the Los Angeles Police Department when he refused to authorise a search without a warrant. Neither guns nor drugs were found in the search and Brown was never formally charged.

In July 2018, he was arrested on a felony battery charge after a show in Palm Beach, Florida, and later released on bail.

Rob Kardashian can't introduce daughter, new girlfriend yet

Reality TV personality Rob Kardashian can't introduce his new girlfriend Alexis Skyy to his daughter Dream for another six months, because of a restriction in his custody agreement with Dream's mother Blac Chyna.

According to tmz.com, the restriction is common in custody cases as it is supposed to protect children from developing attachments to their parents' partners, especially if the romances aren't going to last.

Chyna doesn't believe Alexis will ever get to meet Dream, as sources say the model is convinced "Alexis and Rob are not actually into each other and are only publicly flirting to get under Chyna's skin", reported leading publication.

Although Chyna doesn't believe their love is real, 24-year-old Alexis said on social media that she is serious about her Keeping Up with the Kardashians star beau.

Anne Hathaway quits drinking

Actress Anne Hathaway says she has quit drinking for the next 18 years because she does not want to drink around her two-year-old son Jonathan.

During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Hathaway said, "I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years. I'm going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don't totally love the way I do it and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning.

"I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn't driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn't love that one."

She had previously said she feels at "greater peace" now she is a mother, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said, "I'm happy when things are simple. Since having a kid, I find it a lot easier to do that. The day begins with a checklist: 'Is he breathing? Is he healthy? Is he growing? Is he thriving?' If I get four yeses, it's really hard to upset my day."

The Devil Wears Prada actress also said she wasn't "satisfied" with the life she led before becoming a parent.

(Source: IANS )