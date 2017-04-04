Classical singing legend Kishori Amonkar passes away at 84

Renowned classical singer Kishori Amonkar passed away shortly before midnight, family sources said here on Tuesday.



She was 84 and breathed her last at her Dadar west home.



In her singing career spanning seven decades, she was revered as 'Gaan-Saraswati'. Belonging to the Jaipur Gharana, she was conferred the Padma Vibhushan and Sahitya Akademi Award among many others.



A widow, she is survived by two sons and grandchildren.



Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar said she was depply pained to hear about Amonkar's demise. "She was a unique and extraordinary classical singer. Her demise spells a huge loss for the world of music."



Her funeral will be held on Tuesday evening at Shivaji Park Crematorium.

(Source: IANS)