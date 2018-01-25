Home > Movie News > Movie News
Congress questions Smriti Irani's silence on 'Padmaavat' row

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2018 03:01 PM
New Delhi 25 January 2018: The Congress on Thursday described attempts to block the screening of "Padmaavat" as "reprehensible" and questioned the silence of Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on this.
 
"Vandalism to stop release of 'Padmaavat' is despicable, reprehensible and utterly nauseating," tweeted Congress leader Manish Tewari.
 
The former Information and Broadcasting Minister also questioned why the violence was happening only in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states.
 
He said: "Question why is it happening primarily in BJP-ruled states after even Supreme Court has green signalled the film? Is something beyond 'Padmaavat' at play? Why is the I&B Minister not standing up to enforce CBFC clearance?"
 
Tewari's remarks came in the wake of the violence that erupted in Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat over the release of "Padmaavat".
 
 
Earlier Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP after a school bus in Haryana's Gurugram was attacked by Karni Sena supporters over the release of the film and accused the party's "hatred politics" for "setting the nation on fire". 
 
His comments came hours after a video of scared children crouching in the school bus targeted by hooligans. 
 
Karni Sena has denied the charge that its activists indulged in the act.
 
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the decks for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" on Thursday.
 
The Multiplex Association of India, which represents about 75 per cent of multiplex owners, said its members would not screen the movie in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
