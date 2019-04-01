News

Dancer Terence Lewis now becomes Dr. Terence Lewis

MUMBAI: Ace dancer and choreographer, Terence Lewis was recentlyhonoured with the honorary doctorate degree in Performing Arts and Dance by National American University in the Alliance with National Institutes of Education and Research, Asia.

Sharing his excitement with beloved fans, Terence Lewis took social media platform to announce the same. Overwhelmed by the title, Terence quoted “I’m still getting used to the title of Dr Terence Lewis and am amused at the sound of it, though I have to admit, my first career choice in college, being an academically bright science student, was to get into Medicine, but thank goodness, I lost my admission into medical school by 5 marks then! This, in a way is divine Serendipity! Thank you to all my students and teachers who have worked equally very hard to make me who I am today!”

Touted among Bollywood's most successful dance choreographers and respected judges on Television Dance Reality Shows. He started dancing just at the age of 6. Terence has given dance training to Bollywood divas including Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Gauri Khan, Sujain Khan and Bipasha Basu in his career so far. 

