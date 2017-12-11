Deepika has the aura to carry historical roles: Madhuri

Bollywood beauty Madhuri Dixit feels that among the current crop of actresses, Deepika Padukone -- who will next be seen in the controversial period drama "Padmavati" -- has an aura best suited for historical characters.

Madhuri was at the red carpet of the Lux Golden Rose Awards here on Sunday night when she was asked about the actress she finds the most beautiful.

She said: "I have always felt that beauty comes from within and we have a lot of beautiful actresses. I think all Indian actresses are beautiful. I just can't take one name because there is Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, there are beautiful women on the Indian screen."

Sharing her reasons for liking different actresses, Madhuri said: "I don't have one favourite. I like them for different reasons. I like Alia Bhatt because she experiments with her roles. She is a very good actress and she is extremely natural in front of the camera.

"There is Deepika Padukone, who is extremely gorgeous and she can carry the historical roles very beautifully because she has that aura. And Priyanka Chopra, who is fabulous... I just love her as an actress. You put her in any sort of a role and she does it so well. So there are different actresses that I love."

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit Nene is teaming up with Anil Kapoor for Inder Kumar's "Total Dhamaal".