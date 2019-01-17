Deepika Padukone on experiencing gender pay disparity, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap is beautiful in real sense, THIS rumour upset Ranveer Singh, and other Bollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring some interesting updates for all those who love Bollywood. Take a look.



THIS rumour upset Ranveer Singh



Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the success of his film Simmba, which crossed Rs 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Ranveer's Padmaavat also proved to be one of the blockbusters of 2018. He received a lot of praises for his performances in both the films.



The actor made his debut in 2010 and has given some amazing performances till now. However, long ago, there were rumours that his father paid Rs 10 lakhs to Aditya Chopra to launch him. While talking to India Today, Ranveer said that he was hurt when these rumours made headlines. "There were rumours that my father gave Rs 10 lakhs to Aditya Chopra to get me launched. That really hurt me; it brought my whole upbringing into question,” he said.



Deepika Padukone on experiencing gender pay disparity



Deepika Padukone's recent spotting saw her attending a book launch, which included her battle with depression. During the launch, the actress spoke about pay gap between male and female, and how she refused a movie due to the pay gap with her male co-star. Deepika revealed, "I know my track record and what I'm worth. I know that his films haven't been doing well as my films have been doing. It made absolutely no sense. I was okay to say no to that film based on that one thing as I thought it was unfair.”



Sushmita Sen’s bonding with boyfriend Rohman Shawl



From posting adorable pictures of each other to sharing their workout videos, Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl always has our attention. The Main Hoon Na actor’s Instagram page is a proof that she tries different workouts, and in the latest post, she had boyfriend Rohman joining her for training.

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap is beautiful in real sense



After Sonali Bendre, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has shaved her head for her cancer treatment. The lady did not stop being a superwoman and has shown great determination and bravery. The result of it was that her final chemo session was a success and the lady is embracing her bald look.



Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon to recreate Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar’s song



Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are bringing a new version of the song Yeh Khabar Chapva Do from Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar's film Aflatoon (1997).



The track is being directed by Vijay Ganguly. The song features 150 dancers matching steps with the actors. The original song was composed by Dilip Sen and Sameer Sen and penned by Anand Bakshi.