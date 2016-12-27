Hot Downloads

Deepika praises Anushka, Katrina

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2016 05:07 PM
27 Dec 2016 05:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Deepika Padukone has praised Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif for their stint on the fifth season of filmmaker Karan Johar's popular talk show "Koffee With Karan".

Deepika took to Twitter to share her review of the episode of the talk show. She re-tweeted a photograph of Karan along with Anushka and Katrina, and captioned the image: "These girls were on fire! What a fun episode."

In one of the segments, the "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" helmer asked the two actress to kiss actor Arjun Kapoor if they consider Deepika their good friend.

Both the actresses chose to not kiss Arjun, who then remarked if Karan was really expecting a reaction on it.

(Source: IANS)

