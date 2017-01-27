Deepika, Priyanka trying to achieve 'different things'

Actress Deepika Padukone, who is often compared with actress Priyanka Chopra, feels there is no need to compare the two as both are trying to achieve "very different things" for themselves.



Deepika, who returned on Friday after promoting her Hollywood debut film "xXx: Return of Xander Cage", said: "I don't think there is any need for comparisons. We both are in very different worlds and are trying to achieve very different things for ourselves."



After making her debut in the popular American series "Quantico", Priyanka is now gearing up for her Hollywood project "Baywatch". Directed by Seth Gordon, the film also features Dwayne Johnson.



Asked about the response to "xXx: Return of Xander Cage", Deepika said: "It was amazing. We received an extremely overwhelming response for our film and my performance. I am very happy."



The Bollywood star, who has been shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus "Padmavati", also shared her schedule for the film and her upcoming projects.



"I think there will be an outdoor shoot for the film. Besides that, I have some endorsement commitments. I am going straight back to my work now," she said.



The period drama also features Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

