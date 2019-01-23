Dhairya Karwa's performance is appreciated in Uri

MUMBAI: The word transition seems to be the it thing that Bollywood is going through where actors seem to be shining and taking the cake away.The latest to join the bandwagon is Dhairya Karwa whose performance has been getting accolades for his role in Uri that’s making the right kind of noise on the box office.



Dhairya, who was pursuing his MBA and was in Mumbai for the same, was all geared to head to Europe in order to pursue his studies till he got a call from a friend and went ahead auditioning for the role . Very little did he know that he would be casted along Vicky Kaushal and Mohit Raina for the film URI.



On touching base with Dhairya, he stated , "I lived in a Gurudwara for 2 weeks to learn about the religion, language and mannerisms of the sikhs.



It feels great that people relate to the character more than me."