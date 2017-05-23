Hot Downloads

Dharmendra wants grandson Karan to fly high with confidence

By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2017 01:31 PM
23 May 2017 01:31 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Veteran actor Dharmendra says his grandson Karan, who will make his Bollywood debut with "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas", has a lot of confidence.

"He has confidence and I want him to fly with his confidence. I wish he gets successful in his career and life," Dharmendra said of Karan, who is the son of actor Sunny Deol.

The film's title is also inspired from Dharmendra's famous song from his film "Blackmail".

Dharmendra spoke at the mahurat ceremony of Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh's debut film "Genius" on Monday.

He also congratulated Utkarsh saying: "I congratulate Utkarsh for making his debut through this film ('Genius'). The only advice I want to give him is to be humble, work hard in this journey and never get affected by fame. Try to get place in the hearts of people just the way I did."

Meanwhile, Bollywood biggies also congratulated Sunny for his directorial venture with his son Karan.

Superstar Salman Khan tweeted: "Karan Deol welcome to the Hindi film industry. Congrats Sunny"

Shah Rukh Khan posted: "All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way."

Sunny's brother Bobby Deol also shared his excitement by tweeting: "Finally the day is here! Karan's first day at shooting 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. Overwhelmed!! Bhaiya donning the director's hat... Love. Blessings."

Rishi Kapoor also blessed the newbie by saying: "Best of luck to Dharmendra ji's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol on his first day of his debut film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. You go boy."
 
(Source: IANS)
