Did this person plan to patch up Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Aug 2019 04:48 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi together made headlines for their fight. Now, they were reportedly invited to attend the same party, which neither attended.

For the uninitiated, the two made headlines in 2003 when Vivek accused Salman of calling him up 41 times in the night and threaten him of dire consequences. Vivek was dating Salman's ex Aishwarya Rai then. And then a press conference was called! It's been 16 years since then. Vivek made a few attempts thereafter to mend the broken bridge. However, Salman did not bend and eventually Vivek too gave up.

Now, according to the reports, the two actors were invited for a birthday celebration in Sri Lanka where the two warring actors could have made peace. A certain Shaikh Faisal was a bit too excited to celebrate his birthday this year. So, he decided that he needs to invite Bollywood faces every day and make a big event of it. The highlight of Faisal's ambitious plan was to invite Salman and Vivek on the main day that is on his birthday- 5 August. But, unfortunately, none of the two agreed to attend. 

