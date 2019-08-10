News

Dil Chahta Hai completes 18 years

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Dil Chahta Hai is a 2001 film starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia. Post release, the film went on to become everyone’s favourite. In fact, the film won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Since its release, the film has become a cult classic.

Bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, the film is considered to be one of the best made ever in Bollywood, a path breaker of its time and even 18 years later, it is still loved by moviegoers and music lovers, alike.

An elated Farhan took to social media and wrote, “Lots of love and gratitude to those who collaborated in creation and to those who keep its flame burning. Big hug. #18yearsofDCH.”

Fans too have flooded the internet by posting marking the anniversary owing to which it saw a strong trend and hashtag #18YearsOfDCH and #WeWantDCH2 all across.

