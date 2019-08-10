Dil Chahta Hai completes 18 years

MUMBAI: Dil Chahta Hai is a 2001 film starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia. Post release, the film went on to become everyone’s favourite. In fact, the film won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Since its release, the film has become a cult classic.
The sequel to Dil Chahta Hai will be a sureshot hit... We Want DCH2 .. pic.twitter.com/FnJvliDzva— $#ø@!b (@theBTSfanboy_) August 10, 2019
The film redefined Coolness.— Anamika Agarwal (@AnamikaAgarwl) August 10, 2019
The film doesn't try too hard to push a happy ending down a viewer's throat and when it indeed happens, it is every bit emotional as the rest of the movie
#18YearsOfDCH pic.twitter.com/wR66Kru0yY
It’s probably the first time that we saw friends on-screen discuss limits and permanence. In an iconic scene, Sid tells his friends that they’re like ships. Forget coming every year, it’s possible that they might never ever come to this place again. #18YearsOfDCH pic.twitter.com/Y7pBBnekXn— JB! (@irockstarfan) August 10, 2019
Dil Chahta Hai reaches Adulthood today, we look back at a film that transported us to an India which was unknown to our cinematic universe. #18YearsOfDCH pic.twitter.com/Ek8B6xm4en— Sanjana (@Sanjana048) August 10, 2019
The three all ever best friends to grow apart as they try to figure out life itself but their reunion is everything you can wish for. The trio's take on adulthood is vastly different from each other and Dil Chahta Hai celebrates it. #18YearsOfDCH pic.twitter.com/pjRmqIRVvr— disha.gupta(@dishagupta678) August 10, 2019
Sid's relationship with her grows beyond friendship in the most heartfelt manner and we as viewers can't help but root for the two. The love they shared was untainted, gentle and unconventional. #18YearsOfDCH pic.twitter.com/g5pVYvRpFs— पिकाचू (@GujjuBoss) August 10, 2019
