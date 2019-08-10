Dil Chahta Hai completes 18 years

MUMBAI: Dil Chahta Hai is a 2001 film starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia. Post release, the film went on to become everyone’s favourite. In fact, the film won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Since its release, the film has become a cult classic.



The sequel to Dil Chahta Hai will be a sureshot hit... We Want DCH2 .. pic.twitter.com/FnJvliDzva — $#ø@!b (@theBTSfanboy_) August 10, 2019

The film redefined Coolness.

The film doesn't try too hard to push a happy ending down a viewer's throat and when it indeed happens, it is every bit emotional as the rest of the movie



#18YearsOfDCH pic.twitter.com/wR66Kru0yY — Anamika Agarwal (@AnamikaAgarwl) August 10, 2019

It’s probably the first time that we saw friends on-screen discuss limits and permanence. In an iconic scene, Sid tells his friends that they’re like ships. Forget coming every year, it’s possible that they might never ever come to this place again. #18YearsOfDCH pic.twitter.com/Y7pBBnekXn — JB! (@irockstarfan) August 10, 2019

Dil Chahta Hai reaches Adulthood today, we look back at a film that transported us to an India which was unknown to our cinematic universe. #18YearsOfDCH pic.twitter.com/Ek8B6xm4en — Sanjana (@Sanjana048) August 10, 2019

The three all ever best friends to grow apart as they try to figure out life itself but their reunion is everything you can wish for. The trio's take on adulthood is vastly different from each other and Dil Chahta Hai celebrates it. #18YearsOfDCH pic.twitter.com/pjRmqIRVvr — disha.gupta(@dishagupta678) August 10, 2019

Sid's relationship with her grows beyond friendship in the most heartfelt manner and we as viewers can't help but root for the two. The love they shared was untainted, gentle and unconventional. #18YearsOfDCH pic.twitter.com/g5pVYvRpFs — पिकाचू (@GujjuBoss) August 10, 2019

Bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, the film is considered to be one of the best made ever in Bollywood, a path breaker of its time and even 18 years later, it is still loved by moviegoers and music lovers, alike.An elated Farhan took to social media and wrote, “Lots of love and gratitude to those who collaborated in creation and to those who keep its flame burning. Big hug. #18yearsofDCH.”Take a look below:Fans too have flooded the internet by posting marking the anniversary owing to which it saw a strong trend and hashtag #18YearsOfDCH and #WeWantDCH2 all across.Check out some of the tweets by the fans: