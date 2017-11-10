Bollywood actors, Yuvraaj Parashar and Kapil Sharma came into the limelight with their highly controversial film, Dunno Y Na Jaane Kyun... The duo will soon collaborate once again.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the duo has started working on their next film.

The full feature film is titled Lights, Camera and Murder. We have heard that the duo announced their project on the wrap up party of their recent web-series Love, Life & Screw Ups 2. The party also happened to coincide with the series’ director, Kapil Sharma’s birthday.

The suspense thriller will be the duo’s fifth project together after completing controversial films like Dunno Y (Part 1 and 2) and Love Life & Screw Ups (Part 1 and 2). Kapil is said to be writing and directing the motion picture, while Yuvraaj will be producing it.

We buzzed Yuvraaj to know more details about the film. An elated Yuvraaj who is celebrating his birthday today told TellyChakkar, “Yes we are coming together for the fifth time. It is a suspense thriller and we don’t want to reveal anything as of now.” We probed him more about the casting and Yuvraaj reverted, “Just like the film, the casting too is a suspense!”

Yuvraaj who calls himself “ageless” seemed pretty thrilled to talk about his upcoming venture on his birthday. From what we have heard, both Yuvraaj and Kapil will play prominent roles in the murder mystery. The film will be going on floors by the month of December.

Meanwhile, the makers are trying to rope in big names for the same.

