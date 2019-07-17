News

Eagerly waiting to start shooting for 'Munna Bhai 3': Sanjay Dutt

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2019 01:31 PM

MUMBAI : Actor Sanjay Dutt is eagerly waiting to start shooting for the much-awaited third installment of "Munna Bhai..." film series.

"I pray to God it happens soon but this should be asked from Mr. Raju Hirani (Raj Kumar Hirani) director of "Munna Bhai..." series. I think he would be in a better position to answer this question. I am eagerly waiting to start shooting," said Dutt.

Following the reports of sexual harassment against filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, rumours have it that "Munna Bhai 3" goes on hold until Hirani gets a clean chit.

Sanjay Dutt, who was accompanied by his wife Maanayata Dutt, was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "Baba" in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The movie's co-producer Ashok Subhedar, director Raj R Gupta and film's cast Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Patkar, Aryan Menghji, Chittranjan Giri, Spruha Joshi and Abhijeet Khandkekar were also present during the event.

Sanjay Dutt made his Hindi film debut with Rocky in 1981. Since then he has been part of some memorable films like "Naam", "Khalnayak", "Vaastav: The Reality", "Mission Kashmir", "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.", "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" and many more.

When asked what kind of films he would like to do further in his career, he said, "Now, I can't dance around trees and do romance with girls but I will do some great characters like Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington do in Hollywood films."

"I have had a very long and beautiful journey since my first film "Rocky". I learnt a lot in that process because I worked with some of the great actors from the industry," he added.

When asked about the recreated version of his hit song "O Saki Saki" from "Musafir", starring Nora Fatehi, he opined, "It's great that these songs are being recreated and it means that they are still popular. So, it's a good thing."

Actor Koena Mitra had slammed the new version of the song, which originally featured her and Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen onscreen in "Shamshera" with Ranbir Kapoor and he will also share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor in "Panipat".

(SOURCE : IANS)


Tags > Eagerly waiting, start shooting, Munna Bhai 3, Sanjay Dutt,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
16 Jul 2019 09:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Actors review the first episode of Colors Bahu Begum
Actors review the first episode of Colors Bahu... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
16 Jul 2019 09:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mudit Nayar aka Yogi revels the sets and introduces the cast of Isharon Isharon Mein
Mudit Nayar aka Yogi revels the sets and... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days