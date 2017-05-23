Hot Downloads

News

Ellen DeGeneres inspires Richa Chadha

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2017 03:16 PM
23 May 2017 03:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Actress Richa Chadha took inspiration from "real life boss ladies" Ellen DeGeneres, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Amy Schumer for a character.

In the upcoming Amazon Prime Video project, based on cricket and showbiz, she will play the character of a successful actress who also owns a cricket team.

For this, she took inspiration from the multi-talented artistes DeGeneres, Fey, Poehler and Schumer.

Richa said in a statement: "I think women have a great capacity to multi-task. I seek out women that have been successful in their respective fields and who encourage other women to get ahead."

"These inspiring women go beyond what everyone thinks they must do, and break cliches by using all their talents - writing, producing, acting."
 
(Source: IANS)
Richa Chadha, Ellen DeGeneres, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer

