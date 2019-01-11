Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India is now called Why Cheat India because…

MUMBAI: The title of Emraan Hashmi film Cheat India has been changed to Why Cheat India a little over a week before its release. The film’s title was reportedly changed after an objection from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).



The film’s co-producer Tanuj Garg said a leading publication that the board had concerns about the previous title. They had an extensive conversation about the proposed changes since the theatrical trailer and TV promos has already been certified with the original title and the team felt that this could lead to dual communication with the audience, but finally, in the interest of time, they mutually agreed on the title change.



As per media reports, the CBFC’s examining committee felt the title was misleading in the context of the film. While the makers pointed out that the title Cheat India has been in the public domain for two years, the committee referred the film to the Revising Committee, which also said that the title needed to change.



Given that the film releases on 18th January, the makers agreed to change the title to Why Cheat India. The film was finally cleared on Wednesday with one change, where a shot of drug use was blurred out. Directed by Soumik Sen, the film also stars Shreya Dhanwantary.