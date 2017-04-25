Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Aalesha
Aalesha
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Himanshu Soni
Himanshu Soni

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Classic: TV Hunks in Monochrome Avatar!

Shakti Arora
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Happy Feet!

Happy Feet!

more pics Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Emraan urges people to undergo early cancer detection tests

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2017 06:30 PM
25 Apr 2017 06:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Emraan Hashmi says it is important for people to undergo early cancer detection tests.

"While people are fairly aware about cancer as a disease, there is a dire need for people to undergo early cancer detection tests as a precautionary measure," Emraan said in a statement.

Emraan and wife Parveen Shahani's first child Ayaan, born in February 2010, was diagnosed with first stage cancer at the age of four in early 2014.

To help raise awareness about the disease and share their story, Emraan came out with a book titled "The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer" last year. It chronicles his career, family, the birth of his son, cancer and treatment thereafter.

The actor will attend the seminar "Every Life Matters - Ek Jeevan, Swasth Jeevan", an initiative undertaken by Lokmat Group and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, in Nagpur on Wednesday.

He feels detecting the disease early is the "key to cure".

On the work front, Emraan will be seen in Milan Luthria's action-thriller film "Baadshaho", which is set to release on September 1.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Emraan Hashmi, Lokmat Group, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, Baadshaho, Milan Luthria,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top