Exclusive: Virat-Anushka together in Mumbai

One of the hottest couples in town, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, were recently spotted together in Mumbai by the prying eyes of Tellychakkar lensman.

The duo, snapped travelling in a car, looked at ease with each other…not worrying much about the world around. This could be the dashing cricketer’s short detour before he jets off to Pune for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia.

The actress too would get busy with Phillauri and other Bollywood commitments. So, this sure looks like a much-needed ‘me’ time for the pair.

In fact, on Valentine’s Day, Virat made his relationship with Anushka official, by wishing in the most beautiful manner.

Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me . @anushkasharma A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

We can't help but shed a tear or two of happiness. Say what, fans?