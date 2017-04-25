Hot Downloads

Farhan Akhtar, Adhuna divorced

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2017 03:38 PM
25 Apr 2017 03:38 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, who were married for 16 years, are now divorced.

Farhan, who officially announced their separation last year on social media, filed for divorce in October 2016 at the Bandra Family Court and waited for six months for the court order, said a source.

On Monday, they arrived at the court and their marriage ended legally with the ‘mutual' divorce granted by the court.

The former couple has two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Adhuna has got their custody and Farhan will have full access to them.

They got married in 2000 after dating for two years.

(Source: IANS)

