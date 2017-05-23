Fashion critics don't make sense to me: Prateik Babbar

Actor Prateik Babbar calls himself a "fashion experimenter". He says he doesn't care much about fashion police as he believes that everybody has a unique statement to make, which doesn't mean one has to be liked by everyone.



"I'm not fashion conscious, I'm just a fashion experimenter," Prateik told IANS when asked if he is a fashion conscious person in real life.



"I like to create trends of my own and don't follow the rule book. I would put it this way -- I admire good style that is experimental and personalised as fashion is more seasonal," added Prateik.



The actor is currently one of the faces of designer Rocky S's new collection for RS jeans along with actress Elli AvrRam.



The collection represents the free spiritedness of people who beat the summertime blues with a dash of indigo. RS jeans has a mix of deep and light hues of indigoes in tops, t-shirts and jeans in styles. Taking the current trends a notch higher, the collection is centered in ripped and distressed patterns in different styles.



Asked if he gets bothered if and when he makes headlines because of his wrong fashion choices, he said: "Fashion police are feared by those who aren't confident of their personal style statement. Everybody has a unique statement... That doesn't necessarily need to be a hot favourite with everyone and hence fashion critics don't make sense to me.



"For me, style is about comfort and as long as you're comfortable and confident, anything can look good."



He also said that working with Rocky Star has been great.



"I love the energy and vibe that he brings on set. He's got such a unique style which I love. Shooting for his new RS Jeans collection was an absolute riot. I was really pumped when he asked me to model for him," said the actor, who has worked in films like "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na", "Dhobi Ghat" and "Aarakshan".



(Source: IANS)