News

Feel proud to be associated with 'Uri': Yami

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Aug 2019 05:58 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam is proud of her association with "Uri: The Surgical Strike", the war-based drama that traces the real life events of the 2016 Uri attack and its aftermath.

"Being associated with 'Uri...', I feel proud. Such films are quite rare and it is not just about box office numbers or commercial success which we all want, but it is also about getting recognition and respect. It is one of those rare films and I am glad that it came my way," she said.

Yami plays an intelligence officer in the film, which won National Awards for Best Director (Aditya Dhar) and Best Actor (Vicky Kaushal).

"While we were going through the workshops, I would ask Aditya, ‘What more should I do? What should I watch?' He would tell me, ‘You can watch anything. I can recommend you things to watch but you will not find your character externally. You will find it within you. So try to rely on your own instincts and your own understanding of the layers of the character'," Yami said.

"Uri: The Surgical Strike" was recently screened in Maharashtra on the occasion of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas' and now screens on Independence Day on &pictures

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Yami Gautam, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar, Vicky Kaushal, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
13 Aug 2019 05:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
WHAT? Abeer to loose Mishti in Yeh Rishety Hai Pyaar Ke
WHAT? Abeer to loose Mishti in Yeh Rishety Hai... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebrities at the unveling of Laxmi Empire in Goa

Celebrities at the unveling of Laxmi Empire in Goa
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Hrithik Roshan
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

past seven days