Films are made for audience, not for critics, says Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor, whose latest release "Half Girlfriend" has been appreciated by the audience despite mostly unfavourable reviews, says at the end of the day movies are made for the audience.



"Each individual has a different point of view and I am no one who will change their opinion. Most of the time people (critics) want to see a certain type of film, but I feel, people should watch a film with an open mind just the way the audience watches it.



"The audience is more open to giving the film space and time to enjoy what it is meant for rather than having preconceived notions. I feel the audience is the most important part of filmmaking because at the end of the day, you are making a film for them and not for a limited bunch of people who call themselves critics," Arjun said here on Wednesday.



He added: "I feel really happy when my film works at the box office because eventually, good box office numbers is the barometer of success for any film. If people are buying tickets at the box office, then why should I feel negativity around me? I thrive on positivity in life rather than negativity," he added.



Arjun spoke at the inauguration of the Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival 2017. It is an annual LGBT event that has been held in Mumbai since the year 2010. The film festival screens Indian and international films on themes surrounding the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer community.



Talking about the film fest, Arjun said: "I feel you need to support everybody. In India, we make all kinds of films, but people usually think that we only work in Bollywood films and don't look beyond that. As an artist, there is no limit to creativity and it has no judgment and prejudice.



"We live in a democratic country and everybody has a right to make all kinds of films. When such film festivals are organised, good talent and artistes get their due credit on larger space. These are all small steps to break the prejudice which unfortunately still exist all over the world. I feel talented people shouldn't be judged on their choice, they should be judged on the work they do."

(Source: IANS)