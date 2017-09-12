Touted as one of the hottest men on television, he is making his way to Bollywood with Anant Mahadevan's suspense thriller Aksar 2.Gautam Rode tried something he'd never done before for a scene in his film slated to release on 6 October.

While some stories during the making of the movie were , we got our hands on some rather interesting trivia. The Saraswatichandra actor who swears by a healthy lifestyle and has a record of never having tasted alcohol, gulped down a bottle of wine to get into the skin of the character.

Gautam shares, "we were shooting in Mauritius and we had to shoot this particular scene where I'm a little tipsy. So, I told my director that I'm going to need to get real drunk to bring that out on screen. But also I've never had alcohol in all these years so they were skeptical if I'd be okay. But I needed to feel that way, I wanted to be tipsy... So I drank half a bottle of wine. It is too much for a first timer. I remember feeling slightly dizzy but the shot turned out to be pretty fine. I felt it was necessary for the scene so to give my best I did drink but on a lighter note alcohol is not healthy for you."

