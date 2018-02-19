Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant joins Kangana-starrer Manikarnika

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2018 05:50 PM

Mumbai: Former "Bigg Boss" contestant Vivek Mishra has joined the cast of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi,' starring actress Kangana Ranaut.

"I'm really happy to star in the film. The film itself will help to educate the generation. It will teach the meaning of love for the nation. Queen of Jhansi was an inspiring figure," Vivek said in a statement.

"I enjoy being a part of such movies. Earlier, I was a part of Aamir Khan's 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising'," he added.

On his role in the upcoming film, he said: "I am playing Sipahsalar. My role will be close to Jhalkari Bai, portrayed by actress Ankita Lokhande."

Vivek finds Kangana "kind as we can imagine how Laksmi Bai was. She has a very pure and lovely soul. She is beautiful and amazingly talented". 

Tags > Colors TV, Bigg Boss, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Ankita Lokhande,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of SAB TV's Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pheri

Launch of SAB TV's Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pheri
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Shiv-Sharanya turn Heer-Ranjha in Ek...

In pics: Shiv-Sharanya turn Heer-Ranjha in Ek Deewaana Tha
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days