Friendship is fundamental foundation of our relationship, says Bipasha

26 Apr 2017 11:44 AM
Actress Bipasha Basu, who is about to complete one year of marital bliss with her actor husband Karan Singh Grover, says the key fundamental foundation of their relationship is friendship.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016. The "No Entry" actor took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her marriage.

"...It's going to be a year soon .. this clip from the April 28 201, when we officially became husband and wife. It's been amazing till now... our relationship's key fundamental foundation is friendship... it's selfless and loving," Bipasha captioned the video.

The pair was last seen together in the 2015 horror film "Alone".

Karan will next be seen in "3 Dev", which is the story of a couple where the wife is extremely religious and the husband is not. They rent out their house to three youngsters and certain situations lead to the three being termed God, leading to hilarious situations of lies, mistaken identity and chaos.

(Source: IANS)

