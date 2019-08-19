A fun rumour I would like to spread is that Salman Khan is getting married to me: Zareen Khan

MUMBAI: Zareen Khan, who has worked with Salman Khan in a couple of films, made headlines for her quirkiest reply during her interaction with E times.



Well, the actress was asked about which rumour she would like to spread about herself in the industry. To this, Zareen said, "A fun rumour I would like to spread is that Salman Khan is getting married to me." Now that's funny and also showcases how much Zareen is smitten by Khan's charm.



Crediting Salman for her dream debut in the tinsel town with Veer opposite him, she was quoted saying that the actor will always remain close to heart; also it was because of the Dabangg actor she could be a part of the industry.



Zareen has also acted in films like Housefull 2 and Hate Story 3.