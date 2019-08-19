News

A fun rumour I would like to spread is that Salman Khan is getting married to me: Zareen Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Aug 2019 08:25 PM

MUMBAI: Zareen Khan, who has worked with Salman Khan in a couple of films, made headlines for her quirkiest reply during her interaction with E times. 

Well, the actress was asked about which rumour she would like to spread about herself in the industry. To this, Zareen said, "A fun rumour I would like to spread is that Salman Khan is getting married to me." Now that's funny and also showcases how much Zareen is smitten by Khan's charm.

Crediting Salman for her dream debut in the tinsel town with Veer opposite him, she was quoted saying that the actor will always remain close to heart; also it was because of the Dabangg actor she could be a part of the industry. 

Zareen has also acted in films like Housefull 2 and Hate Story 3. 

Tags > Zareen Khan, Salman Khan, interaction with E times, Khan's charm, Housefull 2, Hate Story 3,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh...

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Birthday celebration on the sets of Yeh Rishta...

Birthday celebration on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda

past seven days