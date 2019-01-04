News

Gauahar Khan rubbishes rumours of dating Vikas Bahl

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jan 2019 05:05 PM

Actress Gauahar Khan, who was seen in films like Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan, has rubbished rumours of dating filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

According to reports, Gauahar has ended her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Melvin Louis recently, and post her breakup, she is dating Vikas. Reports further mention that they were introduced to each other a few months ago, and they are often spotted together.

However, the actress has rubbished the reports.

Gauahar said to a publication, ‘I don’t even want to talk about something that is rubbish. I won’t really be commenting on this at all especially because it is cooked up by someone else. I don’t even want to give undue importance to anyone or anything of this sort.’

