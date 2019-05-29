Gen-Y jodi to join Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan for Bunty Aur Babli Again

MUMBAI: The film, Bunty Aur Babli, was immensely loved by the audience. It stars Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. After 14 years, now, the film will have a sequel.

Yes, the makers have planned a sequel and it's tentatively titled Bunty Aur Babli Again. According to the media reports, Shaad Ali will be returning to direct the sequel and that the makers are building a set in the first week of June in Mumbai, and once it's ready, they will roll out the film.

Now, according to latest reports, there will be two interesting additions to the romantic comedy. A source told Pinkvilla, “Unlike Bunty Aur Babli, the second installment will not have just Rani and AB Junior. There will be two pairs of actors with a jodi from the younger generation of actors joining the two main leads from the original. The story has been written in a way which requires two leading pairs.”

The source added, “It needs to be seen if Amitabh Bachchan also reprises his role in the sequel. But as of now, the makers are currently in process of looking the Gen-Y actors for the film.”