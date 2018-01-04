Hot Downloads

News

Genelia didn't speak to Riteish on 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' set

04 Jan 2018 03:52 PM
04 Jan 2018 03:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The film Tujhe Meri Kasam, which released 15 years ago, was "life-changing" for Riteish Deshmukh, who says his co-star and now wife GeneliaD'Souza didn't speak to him for the first two days on the film's set. 

Riteish tweeted on Wednesday, "January 3, 2003: 15 years ago 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' released. Debut film: Life changed. Architect became an actor. Co-star Genelia (has) become my baiko (wife)."

He extended "sincere thanks" to director Vijaya Bhaskar.

"I love you Sir, producer Ramoji Rao sir, respect. Cinematographer Kabir Lal sir, who recommended me," added the son of late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Sharing a story from the film's set, he said, "Genelia didn't speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra then. The first thing Genelia asked me was ‘Where is your security?'. I replied ‘I don't have any'."

(Source: IANS) 

Tujhe Meri Kasam, Riteish Deshmukh, GeneliaD'Souza

