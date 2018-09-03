News
God worship is the biggest waste of time: SRK's Zero co-actor Akashdeep Sabir
MUMBAI:
Actor-producer Akashdeep Sabir is not against the festival of Janmashtami but feels strongly about the way it is celebrated. However, the actor-producer says that he doesn’t believe in idol worship as he has never felt the presence of god in his life. “Let me state categorically that I’m an atheist or an agnostic, whatever be the category. There is no idol worship for me. I think God worship is the biggest waste of time. Too many questions that did not get me answers made me the way I am,” he says.
Talking about Janmashtami celebrations, he says, “It’s noise pollution, it’s traffic chaos and it’s human risk for me as far as Dahi Handi is concerned. Another needless holiday in the endless list in India.” Akashdeep Sabir will be seen in Anand L Rai's Zero
and Timangshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies.
On the state of TV content he says, "It has continued to get regressive. There is a meaningless meandering of content on television. No vision. No keeping audiences in mind. Cart before the horse.Not that everything has the channels to blame. But it’s a mix of both. And nowadays, the youth have moved to seamless advert less content on their mobiles. The likes of Netflix and Amazon are taking over. It’s a tough phase for television. It needs complete overhauling to survive the digital advent".
