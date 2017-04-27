Going to acting school necessary: Satish Kaushik

Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik says that nowadays getting formal training in acting has become important in Bollywood.

The actor shared his views in an interview at Indus Vox Media's new podcast titled "Bollywood Scene Stealers", read a statement from the digital media production company.

"I think, basically, one should have the talent, but going to acting schools and getting training is also necessary. In today's time, you have to polish your craft," Satish said.

The actor added: "One should be able to use their talent nicely… The whole scenario is changing...Why do you think actors like Naseeruddin Shah or late Om Puri or Anupam Kher or Manoj Bajpayee or Nawazuddin Siddiqui are talked about? It is important to polish one's talent."

Satish has been tickling the funny bone of audiences since the 1980s. In his over three-decade-long career, he has shown his comic skills in films like "Saajan Chale Sasural", "Pardesi Babu", "Double Dhamaal", and is most noted for playing the cook named Calendar in the 1987 film "Mr. India".

The actor says he still has a "childlike" enthusiasm for his work.

He said: "I believe (one should explore) whatever comes your way. That is why I am filled with ideas these days. There is still childlike energy in me which keeps me going."

(Source: IANS)