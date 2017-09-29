Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's "Golmaal Again" cast, led by actor Ajay Devgn, has shown support for sustainable city development by using e-cycles which bear superstar Salman Khan's Being Human brand.

Salman thanked the team by tweeting a photo of the "Golmaal Again" actors Ajay, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.

"Thank you Ajay, Rohit Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade for using Being Human E-cycle in 'Golmaal Again'," Salman captioned the photo, which he posted on Thursday, in which the actors are seen posing with cycles.

Salman launched the e-cycles on World Environment Day on June 5.

"Since the time I got into movies, my fans have accepted me... They pay to watch my movies. It's my time to give back to fans," Salman had earlier told IANS.

"We pay our taxes, we pay rent and the most important thing is to pay Mother Earth to live here," added the superstar.

His e-cycles are aimed at sustainable city development, with less emissions and noise.

It's part of his offerings under brand Being Human, under which he already has apparel and jewellery segments -- sales of which are used for education and healthcare of the underprivileged in India.

