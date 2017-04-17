Hot Downloads

Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

pic of the day
The Stalwarts

The Stalwarts!

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

TV hunks who look DAPPER in suit!

Shakti Arora
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

'Golmaal Again' to hit screens on Diwali

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 06:37 PM
17 Apr 2017 06:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The makers of "Golmaal Again" have locked the festival of Diwali for the release of the upcoming comedy film, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer of Reliance Entertainment, the studio which is jointly producing the film with Shetty said: "'Golmaal Again', one of the most successful franchises of Indian film industry has created huge curiosity and demand among the exhibitors and distributors of the country."

"On their demand, we decided for a wide scale release in the Diwali weekend of 2017, which will be apt for families and children in the festival period," he added.

Actor Ajay Devgn, who will be seen playing the role of Gopal in the film, re-tweeted a photograph from the film's official Twitter page. The caption read: "'Golmaal Again' this Diwali."

"Golmaal Again", which is the fourth instalment of the "Golmaal" franchise directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor.

Parineeti and Kunal took to Twitter, where they tweeted the photograph of the entire cast and crew. The image's caption read: "This Diwali! 'Golmaal Again'".

The previous three instalments featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen and Sharman Joshi among many others.

Tags > Golmaal Again, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen, Sharman Joshi, Rohit Shetty, also stars Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top