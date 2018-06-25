GoT's stars Kit-Rose hitched, Madonna's lesbian love letter, a new title for Spider Man’s next, Adele's acting debut and other Hollywood updates

MUMBAI: Your favourite stars have got married, while few are messed up on getting married. Just over a Sunday, a lot has happened. There's quite a lot of buzz in the west, So TellyChakkar brings you the buzziest updates from Hollywood.



'GoT' stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie get married



"Game of Thrones" stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington, who played on-screen lovers in the hit show, got married at a church in Aberdeenshire in Scotland.



As they left the wedding venue, they were cheered and showered with flower petal confetti by guests who lined up, reports The Guardian.



The couple got into an old Land Rover Defender decorated with paper hearts and tin cans tied to the back, which rattled as the couple drove off to the reception at Leslie's family's 12th-century castle.



Among the guests were "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke as well as Jack Donnelly and his partner, fellow actor Malin Akerman.



Leslie wore a flowing ivory gown and veil for the ceremony, while Harington was dressed in a morning suit.



The couple, both aged 31, met in 2012 while playing on-screen lovers - Ygritte and Jon Snow - in the TV drama. Two years after they met, Leslie left "Game of Thrones", while Harington has become one of the show's most popular stars, having appeared in every episode.



They announced their engagement last year.



Fans of the show gathered outside the castle hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple.

Nikki Bela feels the jitters ahead of wedding to John Cena



Model-actress Nikki Bela says she is "all sort of messed up" ahead of her wedding to actor and wrestling star John Cena.



On "Total Bellas", Bella found herself pulled in many directions in regards to her wedding plans, reports eonline.com.



"I'm all sorts of messed up," Nikki said in a therapy session just weeks before her scheduled wedding.



"It's like a hot mess over here," added Nikki, who is worried about losing her identity by marrying Cena.



"I want him to live the life he wants and I think that's why I've always sacrificed for him. I love taking care of people, but I think I'm so over-pleasing.



"I think it makes me feel like I'm going to be forever a wife, someone's wife. Like, I'm not going to be Nicole or Nikki," said Bella, who is herself a wrestling star.



She said such feelings had trickled into her professional life, as she felt she was only being recognized as "John's fiancee".



"Some of me is like, 'Why did I want marriage so bad? Why am I even doing this?'" the reality TV veteran reflected. "Because I don't know how much longer I can go without actually having a big meltdown."



Ultimately, she said her concerns were likely a result of pre-wedding jitters, but she still wanted to do some "soul-searching."



Madonna's love letter to female model up for auction

Singer Madonna was crushing hard on the model she famously kissed in her 1990 "Justify My Love" video and professed it in a love letter that is now up for auction.

The "Material Girl sent the handwritten letter to Amanda Cazalet in 1991, not long after the 2 worked together on the sexy music video. She starts with a joke about not being able to get in touch with Amanda, saying it's like "trying to seduce the pope."

It gets much steamier from there, with Madonna calling her the most beautiful woman in the world and admitting she fantasises about kissing her again, reportstmz.com.

She adds ... "I cannot explain my attraction -- nevertheless it's there."

According to the online auction house, GottaHaveRockandRoll.com ... Cazalet says this letter is just one of several between Madge and her during the years following the music video.

The letter will hit the auction block on July 11, with a starting bid of $15,000, and close on July 20.

Next 'Spider-Man' film titled 'Far From Home'

Actor Tom Holland has leaked that the next "Spider-Man" is titled "Far From Home".

Holland made the revelation about the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the villain Mysterio, via Instagram on Saturday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Holland also continued the fun he has been having on social media, noting that following the events of "Avengers: Infinity War", the idea of a "Spider-Man" sequel seems rather impossible.

The "Far From Home" title reflects that this will be the first "Spider-Man" solo movie to take the wallcrawler out of New York and put him in other parts of the world such as London.

Sony and Marvel Studios' "Spider-Man: Far From Home" is set for a July 5, 2019 release date. It will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to follow "Avengers 4", which opens two months earlier.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" director Jon Watts has returned for the sequel, which is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Adele works on her fitness for a film role

Singer Adele is working towards becoming fitter so that she can try acting in a film.

The "Hello" singer has been secretly working out to videos of British fitness coach Joe Wicks.

Adele's new fitness target is to lose weight as she prepares to launch an acting career, reports dailystar.co.uk.

"Adele is a big fan of Joe Wicks. She's started trying out his workout videos at home and has also bought a few of his recipe books. They haven't met and Joe isn't training her personally. She has her own personal trainer but struggles to find the motivation to go to the gym if he's not with her.

"It's much easier for her to do one of Joe's quick video workouts at home," a source said.

Adele had been offered a role in the new "Doctor Dolittle" remake starring Robert Downey Jr. She is also being lined up to play Nancy in a new musical film version of "Oliver Twist".

The source said, "Adele is serious about trying acting and seeing if she likes it and if she is any good at it".

"She wants to get fitter so she's in a film shape," added the source.

Tom Cruise has ideas for new 'Mission Impossible" films

Actor Tom Cruise has revealed plans for more "Mission Impossible" movies, which will see him playing daredevil Ethan Hunt.

The 55-year-old actor returns as the roguish spy in the sixth movie of the series with the upcoming "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", and he thinks there's still a lot of mileage left in the blockbuster franchise, reports metro.co.uk.



He said: "I have a lot of ideas about the next phase, about the next two or three, of where I want to go. I'm not ready to discuss it now, but you'll be able to see when you see this movie. It's very much the epic in all of this series.



"McQ (the film's director Christopher McQuarrie] and I talked about it and I was like, 'We've earned it with this franchise to blow it out of this way'."



It has been Cruise's longest running franchise, but he says it's never as easy to make one.

"You think you know how to make them until you start making the next one. It's very humbling. ‘I'm always like, 'I know how to make these movies.' Then you're like, 'Oh my God, I don't know what I'm doing.' That's ‘Mission...' you know. And you just keep at it," he added.

In "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", Cruise said there are daredevil stunts involving him carrying out a jump used by highly trained military personnel to enter hostile areas, and involves jumping out of a plane at 25,000 feet and opening a parachute just 2,000 feet before the ground.

Evangeline Lilly couldn't eat in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' costume

Actress Evangeline Lilly says her "Ant-man and The Wasp" superhero outfit was so restrictive that it made it unbearable for her to eat.

The "Lost" star reprises her role as Hope Van Dyne from 2015's "Ant-Man" for the upcoming sequel. In the new movie, she becomes budding crime fighter the Wasp, who dons a form-fitting black leather bodysuit for the gig.

Lilly loved the sleek look of the costume, which she finds the "coolest suit in the Marvel universe", but she didn't realise quite how restrictive it would be until she tried to eat on set, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I like to eat, I'm a big eater; I eat all day and I eat big quantities," she said on "Good Morning America".

"I'm wearing a corset in that suit, and I now know why women didn't use to eat (while wearing the undergarments).

BET Awards: 'Black Panther' wins Best Movie, Foxx disses Trump



Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" won the Best Movie honour at the BET Awards, where host Jamie Foxx took a dig at US President Donald Trump on Sundaynight.



Foxx began the ceremony with a monologue, inviting "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan on stage to share his character Eric Killmonger's final words, reported dailymail.co.uk.



The "Creed" actor, 31, joined the Academy Award winner to tell the audiences in person and at home: "Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from ships because they knew death was better than bondage."



Addressing "the Black Panther in the room", Foxx said: "We don't need a president cause we've got a king, King T'Challa."



"Black Panther", on the African superhero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, i set shortly after "Captain America: Civil War", and sees T'Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king. However, when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king and Black Panther is tested.



"The film is about our experience being African American and also being from Africa. It was about tapping into that voice we always hear that tells us to be proud of who we are," said Coogler in his acceptance speech, reported deadline.com.



The annual BET Awards were established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate African-Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year.



This year, Chadwick Boseman and Tiffany Haddish won for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively.



R&B legend Anita Baker was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the gala, which beyond awards for entertainment and feted individuals for humanitarian acts.



Among the performers were Janelle Monae, Nicki Minaj, and Migos.



Other big winners of the evening included director Ava DuVernay, grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Beyonce.





Victoria Beckham attends Paris Fashion Week with son



Fashion designer Victoria Beckham attended the Paris Fashion Week with the eldest son Brooklyn Beckham on Saturday, days after she squashed speculation about a divorce from husband David Beckham.



"Thank you Brooklyn Beckham for being my date today...," she wrote in an Instagram post, reports people.com.



Victoria, who is also mother to Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and daughter Harper, 6, wore a pale blue top and pleated red slacks, while Brooklyn opted for a bee-adorned sweatshirt and black jeans.



Sunsets when the time comes: Joe Jackson



Joe Jackson, the father of Michael, Janet and the performing family, has opened up for the first time about his battle with terminal cancer, saying that the "sunsets when the time comes".



The pop music patriarch on Sunday alluded to his health in a cryptic tweet, writing: "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes."



Jackson's tweet was accompanied by a photo of the 89-year-old staring out at the ocean and holding on to a rail as the sun was setting in the distance, reportspeople.com.



As the tweet went viral on Sunday, fans sent Jackson well wishes, with one Twitter user writing, "Stay strong Mr Jackson. You have brought such wonderful music into our lives via your wonderful family."



Joe has been battling the illness "for some time", tmz.com reported on Friday, but is "at the end stages" and the "cancer cannot be treated."



Family members, including Joe's 88-year-old wife Katherine Jackson, have been at his bedside. Jackson's children and grandchildren have also made visits.



Helen Flanagan gives birth to the second child



"Coronation Street" actress Helen Flanagan, who portrays Rosie Webster in the show, has given birth to her second child.



The new baby was delivered on Friday at a hospital here.



Taking to her Helen Flanagan Instagram account, the actress announced the news to fans and shared pictures of her newborn, reports dailystar.co.uk.



The 27-year-old revealed that she and her fiance, footballer Scott Sinclair, have named their daughter Delilah Ruby.



Flanagan, who is also mother to 2-year-old Matilda, wrote: "I had a very quick labour, a water birth with just gas and air. I'm absolutely besotted, so in love. I feel so blessed to have our healthy baby girl and I feel good after my labour."



She thanked all the midwives at the hospital, where Matilda also came to visit her baby sister.



The actress posted a picture of Matilda grinning as she held the little one.



"So lucky. Matilda was very quiet at the hospital," Flanagan wrote alongside a smiley face emoji.



Fans were quick to offer their best wishes.



The couple had got engaged last month when the Celtic footballer proposed in Disneyland Paris.



Trump tells Fallon to 'be a man'



US President Donald Trump slammed Jimmy Fallon over the TV show host's recent comments in a podcast episode wherein Fallon became choked up talking about the grief he got after tussling Trump's hair on his show.



According to hollywoodreporter.com, Trump tweeted on Sunday: "Jimmy Fallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous 'hair show' with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), and that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have 'humanised' me-he is taking heat. He called and said 'monster ratings.' Be a man Jimmy!"



The hair-tussling incident occurred during 2016 episode of Fallon's "The Tonight Show" after Trump had become the Republican presidential nominee, but two months before he was elected president. During the taping, Fallon asked for and was granted permission to "mess up" Trump's hair, which has been the source of mockery and curiosity over the years. Fallon was instantly attacked over the move.



In a June 19 podcast episode of Hollywood Reporter "Awards Chatter", Fallon spoke of the toll that the period took on him and his show's colleagues and choked up a bit, eliciting Trump's tweet.



However, Fallon didn't remain quiet as he responded on Sunday: "In honour of the President's tweet, I'll be making a donation to RAICES (the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services) in his name."





I definitely feel remorse: Roseanne Barr



TV star Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse over the Twitter rant which led ABC to cancel her sitcom "Roseanne".



Barr grabbed headlines with her racist tweets om response to a comment about Valerie Jarrett, a top former aide to former US President Barack Obama.



In one tweet, she wrote: "Muslim Brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby."



Now TV host Rabbi Shmuley Boteach has released an edited transcript and audio recording of the interview he conducted with Barr shortly after the cancellation of her series, reports variety.com.



In the interview, Barr claims that she "never would have wittingly called any black personaa monkey."



"It's really hard to say this but, I didn't mean what they think I meant," Barr said of her tweet.



"And that's what's so painful. But I have to face that it hurts people. When you hurt people even unwillingly there's no excuse. I don't want to run off and blather on with excuses. But I apologise to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean."



She admitted that it was her own ignorance and that there was no excuse for that.



Barr, tearful, said "you have to feel remorse, not just repentance", variety.com reported.



"You have to take an action in the world - whether it's through money or other things - to correct your sin. After your heart is unfrozen and after it stops being broken from the pain you caused others, you stop being a robot and you gotta come back to God.



"So its remorse, and I definitely feel remorse."



Barr said she has black children in her family.



"I'm a lot of things, a loud mouth and all that stuff. But I'm not stupid for God's sake. I would never have wittingly called any black person, (I would never had said) they are a monkey.



"I just wouldn't do that. I didn't do that. And people think that I did that and it just kills me," she said.



As the interview drew to an end, Barr expressed the desire to reach out to Jarrett personally to apologise.

Pantera drummer, co-founder Vinnie Paul dead



Heavy metal band Pantera's drummer and co-founder Vinnie Paul is dead, the group announced on Facebook.



The Texas-born musician died at age 54 on Friday evening, but no cause of death has been given, reports The Guardian.



In a statement on Pantera's Facebook page, the group wrote: "Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah.



"No further details are available at this time. The family requests you to please respect their privacy during this time."



(Stories by IANS)