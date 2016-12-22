Hot Downloads

Govinda celebrates birthday with 'Aa Gaya Hero' trailer launch

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Dec 2016 12:50 PM
22 Dec 2016 12:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Bollywood's evergreen comedian Govinda celebrated his birthday by launching the trailer of his film "Aa Gaya Hero" here on Wednesday.

"I am playing the role of a police officer in the film. After 15 years, I am coming back as a hero in the film," said Govinda, who turned 53, during media interaction here.

He added: "You guys have seen me in 'Partner' and 'Bhagam Bhag' where I played character role. But what you have seen here today, the song and dialogues, this is something I have never done before."

"Aa Gaya Hero" is directed by Deepankar Senapati and will be the first film made under Govinda's production house.

"I would like to thank my wife, Sunita. Because of her assistance and help I could make this film otherwise there was no chance of making it," he said.

The film will release on February 24, 2017.

Talking about his political stint, Govinda said: "I regret my decision of joining politics and will keep regretting for life. I think, when you're not aware of the subject, your presence there would always be painful and regrettable."

(Source: IANS)

