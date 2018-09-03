News

Govinda's 'Fryday' to release on October 12

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2018 08:12 PM
MUMBAI: Actor Govinda on Monday unveiled the poster of his upcoming film Fryday and announced that it will release on 12 October.

Govinda took to Twitter to share the film's poster, which suggests the movie will be high on entertainment value. 

Along with the poster, he wrote, "Kickstart this Janmashtami with me and my saala (Brother-in-law) Varun Sharma. Maza hoga dugna with 'FRYDAY' (It will be double the fun), releasing 12th October 2018."

Fryday is directed by Abhishek Dogra and produced by Sajid Qureshi.
Tags > FRYDAY, Varun Sharma, Twitter, Abhishek Dogra, Sajid Qureshi, TellyChakkar,

