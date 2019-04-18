News

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi signed on by Yash Raj Films’ Talent Management Division

MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was a hugely hit movie. The film also brought into limelight Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Siddhant plays the character of a street rapper named M.C. Sher in the film. His performance garnered praises not just from fans but also critics.    

Now, according to a report in Filmfare, the actor has been signed on by Yash Raj Films’ talent management division, which also handles famous names from the Bollywood fraternity including Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, among others

Speaking about his upcoming film project, reports stated that Siddhant has already signed his next film, which will go on floors in 2020.

