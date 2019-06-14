News

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wants these two actors to star in Hindi version of Men in Black

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jun 2019 06:36 PM

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame with his character of MC Sher in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, wants Alia and Ranbir Kapoor to star in Hindi version of Men in Black.

Men in Black: International released on 14 June 2019. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Larry Bourgeoise, Laurent Bourgeoise and Rafe Spall in the lead roles. Siddhant will be lending his voice to the character of Chris Hemsworth aka Agent H in the Hindi version of the film, while Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra will lend her voice to the character of Tessa Thompson aka Agent M.

Recently, in an interview with Times Of India, when Siddhant was asked who according to him should be cast in the Hindi version of the movie Men in Black: International, he took the names of Alia and Ranbir. Well, if that happens, fans would definitely love to watch the duo in the film.

Tags > Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Launch of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
14 Jun 2019 03:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal to be a part of Nach Baliye 9?
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal to be a part of Nach... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days