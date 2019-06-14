Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wants these two actors to star in Hindi version of Men in Black

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame with his character of MC Sher in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, wants Alia and Ranbir Kapoor to star in Hindi version of Men in Black.

Men in Black: International released on 14 June 2019. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Larry Bourgeoise, Laurent Bourgeoise and Rafe Spall in the lead roles. Siddhant will be lending his voice to the character of Chris Hemsworth aka Agent H in the Hindi version of the film, while Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra will lend her voice to the character of Tessa Thompson aka Agent M.

Recently, in an interview with Times Of India, when Siddhant was asked who according to him should be cast in the Hindi version of the movie Men in Black: International, he took the names of Alia and Ranbir. Well, if that happens, fans would definitely love to watch the duo in the film.