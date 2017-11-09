Kalki Koechlin's last week release "Ribbon" has gone well with the film critics and now the actress says that she always wanted to do a biopic on social worker Sister Nivedita.



"I would love to do a biopic. I am a history fan. I love reading books on history, so I would love to do a biopic. I always wanted to do a biopic on Sister Nivedita, who was a follower of Swami Vivekananda," Kalki told the media here when asked about her take on biopics.



Sister Nivedita was born Margaret Elizabeth Noble. She was a social worker, author, teacher and a disciple of the iconic Indian monk.



Kalki was at an event for Cotton World's initiative 'Happy T's' for sustainable organic farming here.



The actress has always been a front runner in supporting social causes.



At the event, she spoke about the initiative, which is a step by Cotton World in association with Chetna Vikas NGO, promoting organic farming for a longer sustainable future and educating farmers about the harmful effects of pesticides and wrong seed selection.



"Basically we have tied up with NGO Chetna Vikas, they have been working with some 150 villagers. It is really amazing because they are working in this for the last 30 years. They are teaching farmers about sustainable and long term farming, which doesn't make them dependent on pesticides which are harmful for them and for the environment. And they are also not too much dependent on rain water," she said.



Emphasizing on the importance of the initiative, Kalki said: "It is really important that people understand organic farming as a future way of working in the country, especially cotton farming, as we are largest cotton farming production in the world. These are small steps and everything in life happens with small steps. So I am really glad to be part of it."



Kalki also called for equal rights.



"We all are human beings, we all have the same rights and we all are equal. There is no difference between you and me or anybody else, and sometimes we forget that.



"Because of our ego and things we own -- like a house, car and stuff, once we get them, we start to think, we are bigger than rest. It is not like that. We all are born the same and will die the same, so we must remember that," Kalki said.