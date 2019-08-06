News

Have managed to fulfil Sridevi's dream: Boney Kapoor

06 Aug 2019 07:36 PM

MUMBAI: : Producer Boney Kapoor, whose maiden Tamil production venture "Nerkonda Paarvai" debuted in Singapore on Tuesday, says he has managed to fulfil his late wife and veteran actress Sridevi's dream.

According to reports, while shooting for the 2012 film "English Vinglish", Tamil star Ajith had promised Sridevi that he will do a film with her husband Boney.

The filmmaker on Tuesday morning, tweeted: "I am truly blessed 9 am IST today Premiere Show of 'Nerkonda Paarvai' will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor's dream.

"It couldn't have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar... entire cast and technicians. I shall always cherish this."

"Nerkonda Paarvai" is the Tamil remake of the courtroom drama "Pink". The film also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.

Source: IANS

