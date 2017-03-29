Hot Downloads

Have no limits as an actor: Manav Vij

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2017 06:44 PM
29 Mar 2017 06:44 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Manav Vij, who is currently seen in romantic comedy film "Phillauri", says as an actor he is open to do all types of roles and doesnt have any limits.

"I wish to do all kinds of roles in which my writers and directors have conviction in me as I think I can only push my limits if I get passionate people to work with. Hence, (I have) no limits," Manav told IANS.

Manav started his career with 2002 film "Shaheed-E-Azam". Then he made his TV debut with popular soap opera "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", where he played the role of Joydeep Virani.

He says it was an amazing experience for him to work with Anushka Sharma in "Phillauri".

"It was amazing working with Anushka. I think in the coming years she will be one of the finest and big producers. As an actor the comfort level I share with her can be seen onscreen. She is so genuine to work with and I wish to work with her again soon," said the actor, who has also appeared in films like "Rangoon" and "Udta Punjab".

Manav says he has no inhibitions to do another TV show.

"I have no inhibitions in doing any format- TV or web or films. I left TV as I wanted to explore and not because I have any issues with it. I am very much Ok to take work that is superior content wise," he said.

Manav will next be seen in "Naam Shabana", which is slated to release on Friday.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Manav Vij, TV, Bollywood movie, Phillauri, romantic comedy film,

