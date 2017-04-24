Haven't played myself onscreen, but would love to: Huma Qureshi

She has portrayed various characters onscreen in films like "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Ek Thi Daayan", "Dedh Ishqiya" and "Jolly LLB 2", but actress Huma Qureshi says she is waiting for a film where the character she plays "resembles" her.

"There are times, when actors do resemble the characters they portray onscreen, but I don't think I have played myself in front of the camera. I have always portrayed a character. Though I would love to play myself. I think I am very interesting. I need to definitely play myself," Huma told IANS in an interview.

"I don't know what I am in real life. I can't really describe myself. But what you see onscreen that's not who we really are. We are very different from the characters we play onscreen," added the actress, who promoted diamond brand Forevermark here earlier this week.

Huma said she has often been misunderstood because of her roles.

"I remember when I did my first film 'Gangs of Wasseypur', a lot of people thought that I am a girl from Bihar. I never visited Bihar before that in my life. When people feel you are that character in real life, then at least as actors we feel that we have done our job nicely.

"A lot of people even thought that I couldn't speak in English. When they met me, they were surprised. I belong to Delhi and have been born and brought up here," she said.

Huma, who last appeared in "Jolly LLB 2", is currently doing a "28-day cleanse" over social media.

"I am not on a fitness regime. Basically it is whatever I eat I will share it with my followers on social media. The idea is to follow a more healthier lifestyle. It is not to lose weight or become a certain size. It's not for a film. It's just a way of life," said Huma.

"I need to tell my followers that healthy food is not boring or bland. In a way, I've always spoken about how it's important for us to set better role models for women because I see so many people suffering from so many health issues," she added.

Huma made her Hollywood debut with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's "Viceroy's House".

"It's my first English-language film. It was fun and exciting working on the project. Gurinder (Chadha) is a very exciting director to work with. I loved the script when I read it," she said.

She said that Hindi films will always be her "first love".

"I want to stay here, but if something interesting comes my way, then I will do it. I don't want to shift base and go anywhere. I am happy while living in my country," she said.

Huma said right now she is waiting for the release of "Viceroy's House" in India.

"There are more interesting things coming up. 'Viceroy's House' is going to release in India in July or August. They still are finalising a date. We will have an English and Hindi release," she said.

"I have also finished shooting for the film with Saqib, It's going to release soon," Huma concluded.

