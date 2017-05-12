Hot Downloads

Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Sara Khan
Sara Khan

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Nia Sharma

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

Recent Video
12 May 2017 08:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Hina Khan talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi
Hina Khan talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 May 2017 06:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fun chit-chat with Farnaz Shetty & Neel Motwani
Fun chit-chat with Farnaz Shetty & Neel... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Hindi version of 'Baahubali 2' surpasses earnings of 'Dangal'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2017 04:09 PM
12 May 2017 04:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam

In just 14 days since its release, the Hindi dubbed version of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli magnum opus "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" has crossed the domestic lifetime collection of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's sports drama film "Dangal".

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has presented the Hindi version of "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", on Friday shared on Twitter that the film has minted Rs 390.25 crore, surpassing the lifetime business of "Dangal", which collected Rs 387.38 crore domestically. "Dangal" had earlier this year became Bollywood's highest grosser in the country.

Alongside an image revealing the Hindi collection of the film in India, Karan tweeted: "The reigning film. ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'."

The film, featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in over 6500 screens across India, and in 9000 plus screens worldwide.

The Hindi version of "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" has now become the highest grossing film in Bollywood and is eyeing the Rs 400 crore club, said trade expert Taran Adarsh.

"‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' is a one-horse race. Collects Rs 390.25 crore in two weeks... All set to start a new club for Hindi films: Rs 400 crore club," Adarsh posted on Twitter on Friday.

The worldwide box office collection of "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" has already surpassed the Rs 1000 crore mark. This is the first time that an Indian film has managed to rake in that much money.

 

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal, S.S. Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubat, Tamannaah, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top